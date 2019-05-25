PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Grocery chain Aldi is recalling bags of all-purpose flour due to possible E. coli contamination. The company says the recall is for the five pound bags of flour, labeled Bakers Corner All Purpose Flour that were sold in 11 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
The bags with the following UPC code are being recalled: 041498130404.
There have been two reported cases in Pennsylvania and one reported case in New Jersey.
Consumers should discard the flour or return it for a refund.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the E. coli bacteria linked to flour has sickened 17 people in eight states, and has caused three hospitalizations. The CDC says people usually get sick within two to eight days after swallowing the germ, and symptoms can include severe stomach cramps, fever, diarrhea and vomiting.