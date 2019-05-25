Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men are injured after police say there were victims of a double shooting in Kensington. The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Kingston Street on Saturday.
Police say a 22-year-old man was shot once in the right foot.
A 21-year-old man was shot once in the left thigh, according to police.
Both were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
At this time, no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.