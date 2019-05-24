By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


THE WILDWOODS, N.J. (CBS) – Officials in The Wildwoods are preparing to officially launch the summer tourist season with the “Unlocking of the Ocean” ceremony on Friday. The ceremony kicks off Memorial Day weekend, as well as the annual “International Kite Festival.”

The festival is the largest kite festival on the beach in North America.

The fun begins at noon on the beach at Andrews Avenue.

CBS3 reporter Dan Koob will have more on the event on Eyewitness News at noon. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s