THE WILDWOODS, N.J. (CBS) – Officials in The Wildwoods are preparing to officially launch the summer tourist season with the “Unlocking of the Ocean” ceremony on Friday. The ceremony kicks off Memorial Day weekend, as well as the annual “International Kite Festival.”
The festival is the largest kite festival on the beach in North America.
The fun begins at noon on the beach at Andrews Avenue.
