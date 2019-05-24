GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) — People heading to the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day weekend could be dealing with traffic issues Friday night due to emergency bridge repairs on I-76 over Klemm Avenue in Gloucester City.
“Beginning at approximately 12:30 p.m. today, Friday, May 24 the two left lanes on I-76 westbound will be closed for emergency concrete deck repairs. This work is expected to be completed by 7 p.m. tonight. There are normally six lanes in the westbound direction. Four lanes will remain open while the repairs are being made,” the New Jersey Department of Transportation said.
Then, beginning at 8 p.m., the two right lanes and shoulder on I-76 eastbound will be closed for emergency deck repairs.
NJ DOT says the work is expected to last about eight hours.
“Once work on the right lanes is complete, a single left lane and shoulder on I-76 eastbound will be closed until about 12 noon on Saturday, May 25 for emergency repairs. There are normally five lanes in the eastbound direction. At least three lanes will remain open while the repairs are being made,” the transportation department said.
NJ DOT says that those on I-76 heading to or from Philadelphia via the Walt Whitman or Ben Franklin Bridges should expect congestion and delays, and should consider alternate routes.
Klemm Avenue will also be closed for the duration of the work.