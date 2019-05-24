OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — There’s no shortage of fun and food to be had in Ocean City. When CBS3 anchors Ukee Washington and Jessica Kartalija heard a Philly favorite just opened up a shop in Ocean City, they had to check it out.
Folks were flocking to the food and games on a beautiful Friday night on the boardwalk. So when in Rome, do as the Romans do. Let’s eat.
Santucci’s, a Philly favorite, is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and better yet, Day 1 on the Ocean City boardwalk.
So what’s the secret to Santucci’s?
“I would say tradition. This year is our 60th year in business, so we’ve been doing the same thing for 60 years and it’s exciting that finally we’re getting to do what our customers ask, is bring Santucci’s closer to all of them,” one worker said.