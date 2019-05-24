MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — The war of words between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is taking center stage in the Delaware Valley. On Friday morning at Delaware County Community College, Pelosi talked about student loan forgiveness and free community college, but those ideas were overshadowed by the latest standoff between the House speaker and the president of the United States.

HAPPENING NOW: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congresswomen @marygayscanlon & Madeleine Dean begin ‘Speaker in The House’- discussion at Delaware County Community College about college affordability & post secondary career opportunities @SpeakerPelosi @mad4pa@CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4aqX2DrJM4 — Chantee Lans CBS Philadelphia (@ChanteeLans) May 24, 2019

Pelosi visited the community college to address college affordability and post-secondary career opportunities in Pennsylvania.

Her appearance was a part of what’s called “A Speaker in the House,” which is a discussion held with Pennsylvania-based Democratic Congresswomen Mary Gay Scanlon and Madeleine Dean.

Their ideas of free community college and loan forgiveness were overshadowed by a recent standoff between Pelosi and Trump, in which both have questioned the other’s mental fitness.

On Thursday night, Trump tweeted an edited video of Pelosi verbally stumbling through her news conference.

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE” pic.twitter.com/1OyCyqRTuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

Trump’s tweet came after he already called Pelosi “crazy Nancy” at a news conference Thursday and proclaimed she lost it. His response was after Pelosi told reporters that Trump’s family and White House aides “should stage an intervention for the good of the country.”

Pelosi spoke out for the first time since the leaders exchanged words.

“It’s nothing, this is nothing. We have for a long time been on a track, hopefully with the president, to build the infrastructure of our country. It’s about jobs, it’s about public health, clean air, clean water, it’s about commerce, promoting commerce and an incident like yesterday, I’m finished with that,” Pelosi said.

The spat comes just days after Scanlon, of Delaware County, and Dean, of Montgomery County, both on the House Judiciary Committee, called for an impeachment inquiry against Trump.

“We are united in our intention to hold the administration accountable for his conduct,” said Scanlon.

Their inquiries are related to the obstruction of justice questions raised by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

“We’re not on different pages,” Dean said about Pelosi and possible impeachment talks. “She knows I’m on the Judiciary Committee and I have an independent voice. This is process, this is all a part of a process. She’s shepherding something much bigger.”

“If they try to Impeach President Trump, who has done nothing wrong (No Collusion), they will end up getting him re-elected” @LindseyGrahamSC Impeachment is for High Crimes and Misdemeanors. There were no High Crimes and Misdemeanors, except for those committed by the other side! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2019

Trump quoted Sen. Lindsey Graham in a tweet Friday morning, which said, “If they try to Impeach President Trump, who has done nothing wrong (No Collusion), they will end up getting him re-elected’ @LindseyGrahamSC Impeachment is for High Crimes and Misdemeanors. There were no High Crimes and Misdemeanors, except for those committed by the other side!”

CBS3’s Chantee Lans reports.