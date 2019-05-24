TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Department of Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases found in the state. Twenty-two confirmed cases of the disease have been reported in Union County, including five deaths.
Officials say all five deaths were among older adults who also had another significant medical condition.
“This is a continuing investigation. The risk to any resident of, or recent visitor to Union County is very small,” said New Jersey Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Department recommends that individuals who live in Union County who become ill with pneumonia-like/respiratory symptoms, such as fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, and headache visit their healthcare provider.”
Legionnaires’ disease is a type of pneumonia caused by breathing in water containing Legionella bacteria, which is usually found in air-conditioning units, cooling misters, decorative fountains, and plumbing systems. It can take up to two weeks for symptoms to develop, officials say.
“Legionnaires’ disease is not spread person to person and you cannot get it by drinking water,” added Dr. Elnahal.
Officials say smokers or people over the age of 50 are at a higher risk of contracting the disease. Officials say 250 to 350 cases of Legionnaires’ disease are identified every year in New Jersey.