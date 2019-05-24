  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gritty, Local, Local TV, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Need something to listen to as you make your way down the shore this weekend? Don’t worry, Gritty has you covered with what he promises will be “two hours of sheer adrenaline.”

The Philadelphia Flyers mascot has compiled some of his favorite summertime hits – or at least what he thinks will get you pumped for the unofficial start of summer.

Gritty’s playlist is titled “It Summatime Y’all” and is available on Spotify. The 40-song playlist includes Weezer’s “Island in the Sun,” Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair,” ABBA’s “Mamma Mia,” and “Summertime” by DJ Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince, just to name a few.

But just make sure to listen to the whole playlist in order, Gritty only promises “sheer adrenaline” if listened in his “strategically curated order.”

You can listen to the entire playlist, here.

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6sjZKrJw5REH1iPSgCuECW

