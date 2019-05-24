PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Billy Joel is in Philly Friday night! If you are not heading to the shore or anywhere else, it’s a big night at Citizens Bank Park.
This is Billy Joel’s sixth-consecutive year playing at CBP. Tickets for the concert are selling for between $60 and $183.
Joel is a huge baseball fan so a lot of merchandise at the concert is baseball-related and Phillies-inspired. Eyewitness News spoke with some excited fans who can’t wait to see Billy Joel perform.
“I’ve seen Billy Joel several times, like six times,” Albert Seagarva said.
“The first time we have ever seen him, it’s a nice day, the venue is going to be really great and we love his music,” Becky Ottaviano said.
Eyewitness News was there when Joel was doing his mic check and he sounded amazing. The concert starts at 8 p.m.