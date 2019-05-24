By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:amazon, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Amazon apparently wants to scan more than the bar codes on your delivery boxes. The company is offering $25 gift cards in exchange for a 3D scan of your body.

The “real world image” study takes the height and weight of participants, along with photos and videos of them in “form-fitting” swimwear and clothing.

The company says it will use the data from the study for product research.

“I would never do that in my life because I have no idea what they are going to do with that information,” one man said.

While many think it’s weird, others admit they would participate for the right price.

“For a thousand dollars? Then, heck yes! Yes, you can scan me,” a woman said.

Experts say the study could help Amazon create a way for customers to virtually try on clothes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s