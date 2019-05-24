PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Amazon apparently wants to scan more than the bar codes on your delivery boxes. The company is offering $25 gift cards in exchange for a 3D scan of your body.
The “real world image” study takes the height and weight of participants, along with photos and videos of them in “form-fitting” swimwear and clothing.
The company says it will use the data from the study for product research.
“I would never do that in my life because I have no idea what they are going to do with that information,” one man said.
While many think it’s weird, others admit they would participate for the right price.
“For a thousand dollars? Then, heck yes! Yes, you can scan me,” a woman said.
Experts say the study could help Amazon create a way for customers to virtually try on clothes.