By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman is recovering after being stabbed and set on fire by two women in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Sunday. Police were not made aware of the incident until Thursday when they responded to an area hospital for a stabbing victim.

The incident happened Sunday on the 700 block of East Madison Street around 5 p.m.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was stabbed in the hand and set on fire by two women.

The victim transported herself to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

