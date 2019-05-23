JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1711 is looking for volunteers to place American flags on veterans’ graves for Flags For Fallen Veterans this weekend in Jenkintown, Montgomery County. The veterans’ organization will be gathering Saturday to continue a 30-plus year tradition for Memorial Day weekend.
The VFW Post 1711 will be meeting at its Jenkintown headquarters, located at 204 Leedom St., at 8 a.m. Saturday for coffee and donuts. Volunteers will then depart to a local cemetery at 8:30 a.m. for approximately four hours and return for food and drinks back at its headquarters.
Expect Wonderful Weather For Memorial Day Weekend
The veterans’ organization will also provide transportation to the cemetery for people who do not have access to a vehicle and can sign off on service hours for local students.
To sign up to volunteer, you can contact the VFW Post 1711 at 215-576-9246.