PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Got a need for macarons?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top macaron outlets in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for macarons.
1. ICI Macarons & Cafe
Topping the list is ICI Macarons & Cafe. Located at 230 Arch St. in Old City, the spot to score desserts, hot beverages and macarons is the highest rated macaron spot in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 197 reviews on Yelp.
2. Sugar Philly
Next up is Manayunk’s Sugar Philly, situated at 4409 Main St. With five stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers macarons, desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Aurora Grace
Society Hill’s Aurora Grace, located at 517 S. Fifth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chocolatier and shop, which offers desserts, macarons and more, five stars out of 10 reviews.