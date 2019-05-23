WEATHER ALERT:Heavy Afternoon Thunderstorms Expected To Move Through Region
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV
Aurora Grace. | Photo: Nataly N./Yelp


PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Got a need for macarons?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top macaron outlets in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for macarons.

 

1. ICI Macarons & Cafe

PHOTO: SILVIA L./YELP

Topping the list is ICI Macarons & Cafe. Located at 230 Arch St. in Old City, the spot to score desserts, hot beverages and macarons is the highest rated macaron spot in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 197 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sugar Philly

PHOTO: MACKENZIE F./YELP

Next up is Manayunk’s Sugar Philly, situated at 4409 Main St. With five stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers macarons, desserts and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Aurora Grace

PHOTO: NONYE M./YELP

Society Hill’s Aurora Grace, located at 517 S. Fifth St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chocolatier and shop, which offers desserts, macarons and more, five stars out of 10 reviews.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s