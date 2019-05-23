



OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) – While CBS3 is kicking off SummerFest this week, Vittoria Woodill decided to head to the beach a little early. In this week’s Taste With Tori, we head to the OC Surf Cafe in Ocean City, New Jersey, to help you get the summer started.

Owned by surfer dude and chef Mike Carmody, the OC Surf Cafe is a spunky little spot where diners can find fun, healthy fare for breakfast and lunch while riding a vibe that some say is a touch “Floridian.”

No stranger to the surf, Carmody grew up in Ventor, New Jersey, and as a chef, he always wanted to own his spot.

When Superstorm Sandy hit seven years ago, this old surf cafe would be the community treasure he and his wife would buy and restore.

“We had 18 inches of water in here,” he said. “It was shut down for six months and it wasn’t going to be back. And so I left a really good job I had to open it because I didn’t want to see it go away. It worked out, we got through it.”

While those rough waters are behind them and success has swelled, Carmody still sneaks out to ride the waves.

CBS3 SummerFest kicks off Friday in Ocean City.