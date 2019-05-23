Comments
COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County man has been charged with delivering a deadly drug overdose. Prosecutors say Ricky Latimer, of Glenolden, sold a dose of fentanyl-laced cocaine to a Collingdale man.
The victim overdosed and died in February.
Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland said Latimer “clearly had no regard for human life.”
“He preyed upon the victim’s weakness and desperation, taking advantage of his struggle with substance use disorder. In this case, he repeatedly delivered drugs for profit, in exchange for another man’s life,” Copeland said.
If Latimer is convicted, he faces at least 20 to 40 years in prison.