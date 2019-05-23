DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Three men will spend decades behind bars after a horrifying home invasion in Bucks County. A judge sentenced them Thursday for the attack that happened two years ago.

The violent home invasion happened in Newtown while two parents and their two daughters were home asleep in the early-morning hours of August 2017. The father, Yoni Nedav, spoke exclusively to Eyewitness News about how the attack changed their lives forever.

“I’m happy but I wish this never happened,” said Nedav.

A judge ordered Sadeen Jones, 42, to spend 70-140 years in prison for a horrifying home invasion that happened in Newtown Twp. #BucksCounty in 2017. He was previously convicted of murder in #Philadelphia but was released from prison. His sentence for that was 12-25 yrs pic.twitter.com/Ul5GdjRk8U — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 23, 2019

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Raymond Daniels, 25-year-old Brandon Davis and 42-year-old Sadeen Jones broke into their home and pointed a gun at the head of a 12-year-old girl, who pleaded for her life as the men demanded her parents give them cash and jewelry.

The men made off with nearly $50,000 in cash, plus nearly $115,000 in jewelry and other items. The pain of the ordeal is still difficult for the family, like Nedav’s wife, who didn’t have the strength to go to today’s sentencing.

“She doesn’t even want to come close to this area,” said Nedav.

Brandon Davis, 25, was ordered to spend 40-80 years in prison for his role in the home invasion. Prosecutors say the three men pointed a gun at the head of a 12-year-old girl and made demands to her parents. pic.twitter.com/dikOXouu60 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 23, 2019

Their little girl is still too afraid to sleep in a room without her parents, but the men were sentenced today and will each spend minimums behind bars ranging from 30 to 70 years. Jones had the longest sentence as he’ll spend 70 to 140 years in prison.

Raymond Daniels, 26, previously plead guilty and didn’t go to trial like the other two defendants. He will spend 30-60 years in prison. The judge said if he had testified for prosecutors, he would have received less time @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/Hv6tIxEta3 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) May 23, 2019

None of the men apologized for the robbery, but Jones’ mother had a message for the Nedav family.

“I’m sorry for anything my son had done and I hope in your heart you can forgive him,” said Mary Ann Jones.

Bucks County assistant district attorney Antonetta Stancu prosecuted the case for the Nedav family.

“I’m glad justice has been served and I hope they can move forward,” said Stancu.

Bucks County Judge Diane Gibbons said she hopes the victims will one day heal.