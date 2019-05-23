By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Why not do something kind for your neighbor today? May 23 is the 143rd day of the year and “1-4-3” also happens to be Pennsylvania native Mister Rogers’ favorite number.

In his honor, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has declared May 23 a statewide day of kindness.

“I’m proud to proclaim May 23—the 143rd day of the year—as 1-4-3 Day in PA, honoring PA native Fred Rogers,” tweeted Wolf.  “As governor, I’ve met countless Pennsylvanians. And I know we’re genuinely nice people. Join me in spreading love today and seeing just how far a little kindness can go. #143DayInPA”

The Phillie Phanatic is observing “1-4-3 Day” by performing acts of kindness.

Mister Rogers used “1-4-3” as a way to say “I love you” which is a reference to the number of letters in each word.

If you plan to celebrate, share your good deeds with the hashtag #143DayInPA — let’s see just how far a little kindness can spread.

The state has also launched a “Kindness Generator” to provide inspiration for the day. The page will tally good deeds and kind gestures Pennsylvanians do throughout the day. Learn more at https://143day.dced.pa.gov/.

