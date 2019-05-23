SMITHVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A man was taken into custody after a three-hour standoff with police in the parking lot of an Atlantic County Wawa, according to police. Chopper 3 was over the scene, where the suspect was seen wielding two large knives.
Police say the incident began with a call for a disorderly subject in the parking lot of the Smithville Wawa.
At one point during the standoff, police say the suspect placed his vehicle into drive and allowed it to crash into the Wawa. No one was injured and the building sustained minor damage.
All citizens were cleared from the area as the scene unfolded. Officers could be seen negotiating with the man and at one point, throwing him what appeared to be a bottle of water.
Eventually, the suspect was taken into custody without incident. Neither him or any officers were injured.
Police say the man was from Colorado and it is not clear at this time how he came to be in the area. Police say he was emotionally disturbed and was transported to the Atlanticare Medical Center for evaluation.
He has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession or a weapon for an unlawful purpose, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.