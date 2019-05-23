PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Are you staying in the Philadelphia area for the holiday weekend? If you love savory macaroni and cheese, Manayunk has the perfect event for you this weekend. The Manayunk Mac and Cheese Crawl is Saturday, May 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
More than 14 of Main Street’s popular bars and restaurants are participating, offering specialty chef-created mac and cheese samples.
General admission for the event costs $9.95 and includes a 2-ounce sample of mac and cheese at each location, $4 drink specials and a $5 off coupon to each location that can be used at a later date.
2019 Summer Travel Guide For Day Trips, Weekend Getaways
For groups of 10 or more, general admission is $7.95.
There is also a VIP admission that costs $19.95 and includes everything the general admission offers, plus an official Manayunk Mac and Cheese Crawl t-shirt and your first drink is free.
For groups of 10 or more, VIP admission is $15.95.
To purchase tickets, click here.