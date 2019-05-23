



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular Philadelphia ice cream shop is joining the monthly subscription wave. The Franklin Fountain announced Tuesday they will be offering a monthly ice cream subscription for specialty flavors.

Members of the Ice Cream Explorers Club will have access to exclusive flavors not normally available, including Rhubarb & Lemon, Avocado Passion Fruit, or Vegan Hazelnut Milk and Chocolate, at The Franklin Fountain, Franklin Ice Cream Bar or any of their three summer locations on the waterfront.

Two flavors will be released per month, and members will be able to pick up their subscription on the 1st and 15th of every month at Franklin Ice Bar, located at 112 Market St.

Members will also get exclusive first taste of the seasonal cult favorites like Honeycomb or Carrot Cake.

There are three different subscriptions: three months for $48, six months for $92, and 12 months for $184.

You can save almost $3 by purchasing the subscription.

The Franklin Fountain’s sister company, Shane Confectionery, is also offering a chocolate bar subscription for exploratory flavors.

The candy bar subscriptions can be picked up at Shane Confectionery, located at 110 Market St.