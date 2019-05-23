PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Hurricane season begins next month and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released its storm predictions.
The agency forecast has as many as 15 named storms in the Atlantic region, four to eight hurricanes and two to four major hurricanes.
Last year had 15 named storms, eight hurricanes and two major ones, Florence and Michael. Those two big storms hit the United States and together directly killed 38 people and caused $49 billion in damages. The Atlantic basin averages 12 named storms a year, with six becoming hurricanes and three becoming major storms.
NOAA said there’s a 40% chance of a normal season, with 30% chances of both stronger and weaker seasons.
“That’s still a lot of activity,” said NOAA forecaster Gerry Bell. “You need to start to prepare for hurricane season now.”
Officials say new technology and planes will also help relay better data while tracking storms.
NOAA says new technology has helped them give more advance warning of hurricanes and their tracks, helping to get people out of harm’s way.
