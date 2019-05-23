Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Well, this isn’t something you see on your average morning commute. Two morning commuters rescued a mother duck and her ducklings from the Schuylkill Expressway on Thursday.
The commuters were traveling eastbound on I-76, just pass the Conshohocken curve, when they noticed the family of ducks waddling along the left lane of the busy highway around 8:30 a.m.
The two commuters sprang into action and pulled over on the side of I-76 to help the ducks safely cross to the other side of the expressway.