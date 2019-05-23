Comments
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a reported sexual assault that happened Tuesday in North Wildwood. The alleged incident happened in the area of the 500 block of Anglesea Drive, around 6:30 p.m.
North Wildwood police say the victim was walking when an unknown man approached and sexually assaulted the victim.
The suspect is described as a white male, around 5-foot-10, in his 50s, with short brown hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a light gray crew sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.
If you have any information about this incident, call the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135 or the North Wildwood Police Department at 609-522-2411.