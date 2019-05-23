



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Limerick, Pennsylvania woman commutes to volunteer in her hometown of Philadelphia, just to put a smile on the faces of others. Within the walls of the Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia, you’ll receive the warmest welcome from volunteer Maria Becker Gallagher.

“I’m a positive person,” Gallagher said, “and I just felt like I needed to give the gift that I have of positivity to others.”

Gallagher has been volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House for one year after an experience that made her want to give back.

“I thought, ‘You know, something is missing. I feel like I need to do more,'” Gallagher recalls.

In March 2013, Gallagher was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. Within a month, she had a double mastectomy and reconstruction surgery.

“Went through everything, and when I hit my five-year mark, I decided I wanted to give back, so I left my job and I’m here,” Gallagher said.

She lives in Limerick with her family but will make the long commute to help others in her hometown of Philly.

On Instagram as @PositiveMag1, Gallagher takes photographs of her favorite city and posts them along with inspirational messages such as “You are never alone in life.”

“So it’s your love for the city,” CBS3’s Chandler Lutz said.

Gallagher said, “Yes! There’s something about helping others. That’s my mission in life I think now, so that’s why I’m at the Ronald McDonald House. I just love it, and I hope I can make a difference in someone’s life.”

For making a difference and encouraging others, we give 3 Cheers to Maria Becker Gallagher.

Chandler read aloud from Gallagher’s Instagram: “It’s all up to the fate.”

“Exactly!” she said.