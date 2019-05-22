BREAKING:Employee shot in chest during robbery at Juniata mini-market.
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man armed with a machete was shot multiple times by U.S. Marshals in Wissinoming after police say he refused to drop the weapon. The shooting happened on the 5900 block of Charles Street in Wissinoming at 8:16 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say U.S. Marshals were attempting to stop a man they had been watching when he exited his vehicle armed with a machete. The marshals ordered the man to drop the weapon and tased him when he refused.

He reportedly ran into a rear alleyway where U.S. Marshals discharged their weapon several times, striking him in the right shoulder and upper left side of the back.

Credit: CBS3

The victim was transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition.

The incident remains under investigation.

