PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You can now rent your wardrobe from Urban Outfitters! The Philadelphia-based company is launching an online rental subscription service for women’s clothing.
The service, called Nuuly, will offer clothing rentals from more than 100 brands, including Urban Outfitters, Free People, and Anthropologie.
Returned items will then be cleaned and sent to another customer.
The service will cost $88 a month for a six-item box.
It will launch this summer.
You can sign up for the service, here.