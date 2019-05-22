  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers, Urban Outfitters


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You can now rent your wardrobe from Urban Outfitters! The Philadelphia-based company is launching an online rental subscription service for women’s clothing.

The service, called Nuuly, will offer clothing rentals from more than 100 brands, including Urban Outfitters, Free People, and Anthropologie.

Returned items will then be cleaned and sent to another customer.

The service will cost $88 a month for a six-item box.

It will launch this summer.

You can sign up for the service, here.

