PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a vehicle involved in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened May 7 on the 6700 block of Upland Street around 10:30 p.m.

Police say a 30-year-old man was walking along Upland Street when someone in a gray or silver compact SUV fired several shots.

The victim was hit in the chest and was taken to a hospital.

If you recognize the vehicle, please call police.

