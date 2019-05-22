Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have released surveillance video showing a vehicle involved in a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened May 7 on the 6700 block of Upland Street around 10:30 p.m.
Police say a 30-year-old man was walking along Upland Street when someone in a gray or silver compact SUV fired several shots.
The victim was hit in the chest and was taken to a hospital.
If you recognize the vehicle, please call police.