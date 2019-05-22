Comments
NORTHFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Atlantic County have released a composite sketch of a man who assaulted a female jogger in a park earlier this month. Northfield police say the incident happened on May 7 around 4:30 p.m. at Birch Grove Park.
A 28-year-old woman was running in the park when she says a man on the trail exposed himself and then lunged for her shirt collar.
She was able to get away and was not injured.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 25 to 35 years of age, approximately 5-foot-11, with a thin build, round face, dark hair and a slight mustache.
Police are reminding joggers to exercise in groups and to use well-traveled areas.
If you have any information, call police at 609-641-3122.