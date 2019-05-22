PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Depending on what time you are heading to the Jersey Shore Friday for Memorial Day weekend, you may get a “free pass” while driving through the Egg Harbor Plaza toll. The South Jersey Transportation Authority is welcoming another summer season with the 100 Days of Summer celebration on the Atlantic City Expressway.
Travelers heading to the shore can enjoy the festivities at Farley’s Plaza from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and enjoy a free toll pass at Egg Harbor Plaza from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. – thanks to Chickie’s and Pete’s.
SportsRadio 94WIP will broadcast live from the event and give out prizes from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
There will also be free samples of food and beverages while supplies last.
Equipment from local officials will be on display and New Jersey State Police will land one of its helicopters and will bring other rescue equipment for kids of all ages to demonstrate some of its safety apparatus used to keep the public safe at the airport and in surrounding communities.
There will also be a search and rescue demonstrated by a state police dog.
Cape May Carriage Company is also bringing a group of Dalmatian puppies for children to meet, greet and pet in a supervised area.
Children can also visit with ambassadors from Funny Farm, an animal rescue sanctuary that provides a home for farm and zoo animals.
The event includes almost 40 organizations, vendors and exhibitors from across South Jersey under a big tent.