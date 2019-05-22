Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An employee was shot during a robbery at a mini-market in Juniata, police say. It happened at the Brito Mini-Market on the 1500 block of Lycoming Street, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say three men wearing masks entered the store and announced a robbery. An employee, who is in his 30s, was shot in the chest.
He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.
US Marshals Shoot Man Armed With Machete In Wissinoming, Authorities Confirm
It is unknown if the suspects got away with anything at this time.
No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.