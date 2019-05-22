By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was critically wounded and a teen was injured in a double shooting in Kensington, police say. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Jasper Street, around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the leg, foot and back. He was transported to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man wasshot once in the ankle. He was transported an area hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

