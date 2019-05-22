NEW YORK (CBS) – A Brooklyn-based company has created a spinach-flavored ice cream. The bright green ice cream was inspired by Popeye.
The company, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, says it created it to celebrate the character’s 90th birthday.
In celebration of Fleet Week in NYC, we've teamed up with iconic animated sailorman @Popeye for a limited-edition vegan ice cream called "Popeye’s Fleet Treat." 💪🍦🌿 Available (starting today!) 5/20-6/2 at three VL scoop shops only—Hudson Yards, SoHo & South Street Seaport—it's a sweet & savory vegan flavor made with Organic Spinach, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Turmeric & Sea Salt. ⚓🌊⠀ //⠀ VL Hudson Yards: 20 Hudson Yards, Level 3⠀ VL SoHo: 61 West Houston Street⠀ VL SS Seaport: 224 Front Street⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #popeye90 #popeye #sailorman #navy #vanleeuwen #vanleeuwenicecream #fleetweeknyc #hellohudsonyards #hudsonyards #soho #southstreetseaport #nyc #manhattan #vegan #organicspinach #groveandvine #evoo #seasalt #madeinbrooklyn #since2008 #since1929 #sailorsdelight #popeyesfleettreat #limitededition
The treat is vegan and contains olive oil – a nod to Popeye’s wife, Olive Oyl.