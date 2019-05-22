BREAKING:Employee shot by 3 masked men during robbery at Juniata mini-market.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Atlantic City News, Borgata Casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) – Atlantic City’s Borgata casino is investing $12 million in a new sports betting and entertainment project. Casino officials tell The Associated Press it will open a sports bar and sports betting facility named Moneyline Bar & Book on June 29. The name is a reference to the money line, a method of betting on sports in which a gambler wagers that a team will win its game without having to win by a certain amount of points.

It will also open a bar and lounge named Level One that will be connected to the sports bar.

“We knew we wanted to provide our guests with an experience that was more than a transactional venue for sports wagering,” said Marcus Glover, Borgata’s president and chief operating officer. “We felt Borgata’s guests deserved something that would advance the market by bringing together sports, culinary, entertainment, gaming, and nightlife into a destination experience.

The project will add sports betting capacity to Borgata’s existing race and sports book, which will remain in operation and continue taking sports bets along with horse wagering.

In addition to six sports betting windows, Moneyline will have self-service betting kiosks.

The project will also integrate traditional casino gambling into both venues, with 19 slot machines built into the bar and four blackjack tables at the cocktail lounge.

Last May, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of New Jersey’s decade-long court battle to overturn a federal law that limited legal sports betting to only four of the 50 states. Eight states currently offer it, and several more have recently approved it and are preparing to begin taking bets. And dozens of additional states are considering getting in on the fast-growing industry.

Since sports betting began in New Jersey in June, nearly $2.64 billion has been wagered in the state on sports.

The Borgata was the first New Jersey casino to take a legal sports bet last June 14.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s