



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students received a hands-on lesson about medicine. There are two different programs, one hoping to inspire future doctors and nurses, the other focused on health reporting, and both had children in high-tech sim labs.

Fifth-graders from Logan Elementary stopped by Einstein’s Simulation Center to get hands-on experience working with life-like 3D robotic mannequins.

The medical simulation technology creates various patient scenarios, which are used as teaching tools. The students also got some experience learning CPR.

“They get an inside look at what medical practice is all about,” Marian Uhlman, with Healthy News Works, said.

The students are part of the Healthy News Works program, learning about journalism and health reporting. They could be covering these hopeful future doctors someday.

This is an after-school program in Baltimore, where playing doctor is encouraging elementary and middle school students to pursue the real thing.

“Every little kid has said, ‘I want to be a doctor or nurse.’ This is filling that void in the STEM enrichment after-school program,” Marion Beck, of Little Medical School, said.

Beck is a nurse who started the program that not only gives students a taste of the medical field, but also practical health skills.

“If I became a doctor and a kid came to me to get a check-up for basketball or football, I know how to perform a physical now,” sixth-grader Tyreek Brown said.

They’re the doctors of the future. Students in the Healthy News Works program will write about their experience at Einstein for their school newspaper.