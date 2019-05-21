Comments
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – One person was injured following an overnight fire in Hanover Township, Northampton County, sources say. A two-alarm fire broke out at the Southland Condominiums on the 4600 block of Cheryl Drive, shortly after midnight Tuesday.
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – One person was injured following an overnight fire in Hanover Township, Northampton County, sources say. A two-alarm fire broke out at the Southland Condominiums on the 4600 block of Cheryl Drive, shortly after midnight Tuesday.
Sources tell Eyewitness News one person suffered a leg injury when they jumped from a second-story window to get away.
The fire was under control in about a half hour.
The flames left significant damage in one unit.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.