By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like history has been made. Rochelle Bilal defeated incumbent Jewell Williams in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election in her bid to become Philadelphia’s first female sheriff.

No Republican candidates ran for sheriff. As of now, Bilal is running unopposed in November’s general election.

Bilal, a retired police officer, garnered 62,114 votes or 40.82%.

Credit: CBS3

Williams, a seven-year incumbent, has been beleaguered with sexual harassment lawsuits by three women. He has adamantly denied the allegations. He earned 41,567 votes or 27.32%.

“We’re going to work hard to make sure everybody knows what the sheriff’s office does,” Bilal said. “Scandal days are over.”

