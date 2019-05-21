PLYMOUTH, Pa. (AP) — A northeastern Pennsylvania man accused of baiting cats with food on fishhooks is facing animal cruelty charges. The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says a stray cat was found April 8 in a vacant house with three fishhooks in its mouth.
The cat was treated and survived. Two other cats were spotted with fishing line coming out of their mouths.
A day earlier, officials said, a woman reported a neighbor holding a fishing pole on his second-floor porch saying he was about to start “fishing for cats.”
Twenty-seven-year-old Kenny Rowles of Plymouth faces charges including aggravated cruelty to animals involving torture and serious bodily injury.
Court documents don’t list a defense attorney; a message left at a number listed for Rowles wasn’t immediately returned.
