PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Locals are preparing to kick off the unofficial start of summer with travel plans this weekend. More than 500,000 Philadelphia-area residents are expected to travel 50 miles or more over the Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.
Experts say that’s 3.6% more travelers than last year.
“Philadelphia-area residents are ready to kick off the Memorial Day weekend with a trip,” said Jana Tidwell, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “After a long winter and soggy spring, locals are ready to pack up the car, or catch a flight, a bus or a train in order to enjoy the warmer weather.”
Out of those traveling over the weekend, 90 percent are expected to drive to their destinations.
Experts say the busiest travel days for our area will be Thursday and Friday.
Almost 43 million Americans are expected to travel this weekend.