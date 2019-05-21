PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Mayor Jim Kenney has won in a landslide, the Associated Press projects. The incumbent defeated Democratic challengers state Sen. Anthony Williams and former City Controller Alan Butkovitz in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election.
Kenney will now face Republican Billy Ciancaglini in November’s general election in his bid to earn a second term.
Butkovitz took aim at Kenney over Philadelphia’s rising homicide and crime rates, while Williams, who also lost to Kenney four years ago, attacked the mayor over the city’s infrastructure, dirty streets and unfilled potholes.
Kenney touted his record on expanding funding for pre-K education, via the implementation of the so-called soda tax.
Many voters Eyewitness News spoke with outside of the polls said they voted for Kenney and like the job he’s done so far.
“I think he’s done a great job, he’s invested in our schools,” one voter said.
“He helps all of us. He even comes out in the community,” another voter said of Kenney.
No incumbent mayor has lost an election in Philadelphia in at least 60 years.
CBS3 reporters Natasha Brown and Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.