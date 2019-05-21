  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A stabbing in the city’s Tacony section has left a man critically injured. It happened in the parking lot of the “Boston Market” on Cottman Avenue, just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Man Stabbed Outside Boston Market In Tacony, Police Say

Police say the 49-year-old victim was stabbed in his left arm.

Investigators say they’ve recovered a knife, but have not made any arrests.

