By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Table-tennis lovers, Louis Vuitton may have the perfect gift for you. The luxury fashion brand released a designer two-paddle set that is going for $2,200, and that doesn’t include the table.

The Ping Pong Set James comes complete with a canvas cover and four ping pong balls in a monogrammed custom holder.

This set is the latest addition to the company’s line of athletic goods. The brand also has a golf set selling for $850, a pastel-colored volleyball going for $2,650 and a jump rope for the price of $650.

