By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews are cleaning up after a car fire inside a Center City parking garage, Tuesday morning. The fire broke out about 6:30 a.m. inside a multi-story garage near Ninth and Filbert Streets.

Flames Break Out Inside Center City Parking Garage

At least one car inside the garage caught fire.

There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s