Flames Break Out Inside Center City Parking Garage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews are cleaning up after a car fire inside a Center City parking garage, Tuesday morning. The fire broke out about 6:30 a.m. inside a multi-story garage near Ninth and Filbert Streets.
At least one car inside the garage caught fire.
There are no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.