



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles begin organized team activities Tuesday and head coach Doug Pederson had some good news prior to practice. There will be no “holding back” franchise quarterback Carson Wentz throughout OTAs.

“Carson has no limitations,” Pederson said during a press conference. “He’s been working with the guys all offseason and we’re looking forward to these next 10 practices with him.”

Wentz’s health has been in question after a back fracture in December sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

Pederson says while OTAs are not training camp or the regular season, it is the time to “get everybody on the same page.”

“I do think it’s important that [Wentz] is there working with the guys, so that’s why I’m excited he gets a chance to do that,” Pederson added.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins has also been in the spotlight after reports say he was not present for the start of OTAs but Pederson says he isn’t worried.

Eagles S Malcom Jenkins, who was not present for team’s off-season workout program for the first time in his career, also is a no-show today for the start of Philadelphia’s Organized Team Activities, per source. Jenkins is one of the NFL’s most-respected players; absence notable. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2019

“I’m not going to get into any personal conversations we’ve had but it is a voluntary program,” Pederson explained. “Malcolm is one of those guys that is a leader on the football team and you know, [I’m] not concerned with him and we are going to keep our focus on the guys that are here and get better today.”

The Eagles will practice from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Wentz is expected to address the media before the end of the day.