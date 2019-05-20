By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A ramp leading to I-76 in Philadelphia will close for 25 days beginning Monday night. The ramp was initially supposed to close at 11 a.m. Monday but due to a change in schedule, it will close at 7 p.m. Monday.

The closure is part of a long-term, $100 million project to replace the Chestnut Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River.

The Walnut Street on-ramp is scheduled to reopen on June 14.

The Chestnut Street Bridge is expected to close for one year beginning mid-June.

