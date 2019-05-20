  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are searching for two men accused of gunning down a man at his Southwest Philadelphia apartment last month. Police are also looking for three women who were with the victim at the time of the deadly shooting and were then seen fleeing the scene with the alleged shooters.

$20,000 Reward Offered In Southwest Philadelphia Deadly Shooting 

The shooting happened April 9, just after 11 p.m., at 7700 Lindbergh Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows the moment the two men arrive at the apartment and shoot the victim. The women are then seen running out. Police say they all left with the offenders in a gray Chevy Malibu.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. If you have any information on this homicide, call police.

