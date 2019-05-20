BREAKING:Officials Confirm Tornado Touched Down In Lancaster County, Damaging Homes And Ripping Off Roofs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a double shooting in the city’s Mayfair section. The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Monday on the 7000 block of Charles Street.

Police say a man was driving while he was shooting at someone on the sidewalk.

A 52-year-old female and a 39-year-old male were shot as they drove by the scene, according to police.

They were both rushed to a local hospital, there is no word on their condition at this time.

So far, there have been no arrests.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.

