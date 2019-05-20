PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Madden fans, this year’s edition of the game will have a Philadelphia Eagles-related spin. The legendary “Philly Special” Super Bowl play will be featured in Madden NFL 20.
“Actually have the ‘Philly Special,’ that is actually up and running in Madden NFL 20,” said EA Sports game developer Anthony White.
The play has gone down in Super Bowl lore. The ball was directly snapped to running back Corey Clement, who then went on to pitch the ball to tight end Trey Burton, who passed the ball to a wide open Nick Foles to score a touchdown. With that play, Foles was the first player in Super Bowl history to both throw and catch a touchdown.
The name “Philly” will stay in the name even though other teams playbook will feature the famous play of Super Bowl 52.