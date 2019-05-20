PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — People couldn’t wait to get out and enjoy Monday’s summer-like weather! It feels like the dog days of summer in May, after rising temps made Monday the hottest day of the year so far.
And when the heat is on, people are drawn to the water, whether jogging along Kelly Drive or laying out on the grass.
“I was actually listening to very soothing music, dog out, sun out, feels good on a Monday when you have the day off,” Ross Ennis said.
It was a picture-perfect day for many checking out the City of Brotherly Love for the first time. One couple traveled to Philadelphia from Belgium.
“It’s great, we’re enjoying it 100%,” the couple said.
As for the pint-sized fans, outdoor water works at Dilworth Park couldn’t have come at a better time.
“Just bringing my grandson. He enjoys the weather, he’s a water freak, he loves the water,” Joanne Dutton said.
Something to keep in mind, is that the sun angle at this time of the year is not as high as it is during the summer, but it’s still strong enough to burn you quickly, so make sure to apply that sunblock.