PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Final Four is coming to Philadelphia this weekend and a local university is calling for fans to white out Lincoln Financial Field. Penn State Men’s Lacrosse is making their first Final Four appearance in program history this weekend after a 21-14 win over Loyola Maryland Sunday.
The team is calling for fans to show their support by wearing all white this weekend.
“#whiteoutthelinc,” the team tweeted with a video from a previous Penn State whiteout.
Watch: Eagles Introduce Penn State Running Back Miles Sanders
No. 1 seed Penn State will play defending champion Yale on Saturday, May 25 at 2:30 p.m at Lincoln Financial Field. Virginia plays Duke at 12 p.m.
The championship game will be Monday, May 27 at 1 p.m. at Lincoln Financial Field.