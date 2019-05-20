PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A New Jersey electrician who pleaded guilty to criminal charges linked to the federal probe of IBEW Local 98 has been sentenced. George Peltz was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Monday.
He will also have two years of supervision upon release and Peltz was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.
Peltz, the owner of MJK Electric, pleaded guilty to 10 federal charges, including tax evasion, theft from employee benefit plans and unlawful payments to a union official.
“Rather than following the same rules that everyone has to follow, he got greedy and chose to cheat the system by evading taxes and scamming his own employees,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.
Local 98 is the union headed by John Dougherty.