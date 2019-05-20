BREAKING:Officials Confirm Tornado Touched Down In Lancaster County, Damaging Homes And Ripping Off Roofs
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    9:00 PMThe Code
    10:00 PMThe Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A New Jersey electrician who pleaded guilty to criminal charges linked to the federal probe of IBEW Local 98 has been sentenced. George Peltz was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Monday.

He will also have two years of supervision upon release and Peltz was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Peltz, the owner of MJK Electric, pleaded guilty to 10 federal charges, including tax evasion, theft from employee benefit plans and unlawful payments to a union official.

“Rather than following the same rules that everyone has to follow, he got greedy and chose to cheat the system by evading taxes and scamming his own employees,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.

Local 98 is the union headed by John Dougherty.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s